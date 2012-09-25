FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Finnish PM moots precautionary credit for troubled euro states
#Credit Markets
September 25, 2012 / 11:56 AM / 5 years ago

Finnish PM moots precautionary credit for troubled euro states

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HELSINKI, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Euro zone policymakers should discuss introducing International Monetary Fund-style precautionary credits to help the region’s troubled states retain access to bond markets, Finland’s prime minister said.

“It would mean a small, conditional loan to a country that wouldn’t take it but could use it when raising credit itself from the market,” Jyrki Katainen told reporters on Tuesday.

The precautionary, or flexible, credit would underwrite the country’s debt auction.

He reiterated that Finland opposes increasing the size of the euro zone’s permanent bailout fund, the ESM.

The finance ministers of Germany, the Netherlands and Finland are currently meeting and Katainen said they would discuss more how to use the region’s temporary and permanent stability funds more efficiently. (Reporting by Jussi Rosendahl, Writing by Terhi Kinnunen; Editing by John Stonestreet)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
