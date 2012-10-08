FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kemira's Oulu plants offline as workers strike
October 8, 2012

Kemira's Oulu plants offline as workers strike

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HELSINKI, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Finnish firm Kemira’s chemical plants in Oulu have been taken offline as its 120 workers are on strike to protest against plans to cut jobs.

Tomi Juntunen, the representative of the labour union, told Reuters on Monday the workers would not return to their jobs until the company began “true negotiations”.

Kemira said in July it would cut 600 jobs, up to 12 percent of its total workforce, because it has been lagging behind its financial targets. (Reporting by Terhi Kinnunen and Jussi Rosendahl; Editing by Mark Potter)

