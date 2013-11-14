FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fennovoima still plans to build reactor after some members exit
November 14, 2013 / 10:31 AM / 4 years ago

Fennovoima still plans to build reactor after some members exit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HELSINKI, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Finnish nuclear consortium Fennovoima said it was still proceeding with plans to build a nuclear reactor although a quarter of its shareholders had decided to leave the project.

The proposed 1,200-megawatt reactor is estimated to cost up to 6 billion euros ($8 billion) and is intended to secure cheap energy for members of the consortium including Finnish steel company Outokumpu and retailer Kesko.

Fennovoima said 15 of 60 shareholders including Boliden and Componenta had decided to give up their shares in the project, and that the group was still in negotiations with supplier candidate Rosatom. ($1 = 0.7460 euros) (Reporting by Ritsuko Ando; Editing by Dale Hudson)

