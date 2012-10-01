FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Finland's TVO submits claim on nuclear unit delay
October 1, 2012

Finland's TVO submits claim on nuclear unit delay

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HELSINKI, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Finnish utility Teollisuuden Voima (TVO) said it has submitted a claim to the International Chamber of Commerce’s arbitration court in a dispute with supplier Areva-Siemens regarding delays to its Olkiluoto 3 nuclear project.

Finland’s fifth nuclear reactor was originally scheduled to start operations in 2009, but has been hit by repeated delays and soaring costs.

TVO and the Areva-Siemens consortium disagree over who is reponsible for the cost overruns, and the court is processing the dispute. TVO estimates costs and losses at about 1.8 billion euros ($2.32 billion).

$1 = 0.7773 euros Reporting By Helsinki newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
