Finns Party demands disclosure of Greek collateral

HELSINKI, March 7 (Reuters) - Finnish eurosceptic opposition group, the Finns Party, demanded that the government disclose details of its deal with Greece in which the country promised to take part in a new bailout for Athens in return for collateral.

Greek banks agreed in February to provide collateral worth 880 million euros ($1.2 billion) to Finland in the form of cash and highly-rated assets, a banking source told Reuters in February. Details of the deal have been classified.

“Despite Greece’s wishes, a document concerning the Finnish state’s liabilities and responsibilities worth billions cannot be kept secret, according to Finnish laws,” Finns Party lawmaker Pirkko Ruohonen-Lerner said in an open letter to Finland’s finance ministry on Wednesday.

Some other opposition lawmakers made similar demands on Wednesday.

The Finns Party has been putting pressure on the government, led by the conservative National Coalition Party, to take a stricter stance on European bailouts.

Greece had demanded the deal not be made public to avoid naming the banks participating in the collateral deal. A source told Reuters that the banks were National Bank, Alpha , Eurobank and Piraeus.