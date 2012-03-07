FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Finns Party demands disclosure of Greek collateral
Sections
Featured
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
Politics
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
Breakingviews
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 7, 2012 / 11:57 AM / 6 years ago

Finns Party demands disclosure of Greek collateral

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HELSINKI, March 7 (Reuters) - Finnish eurosceptic opposition group, the Finns Party, demanded that the government disclose details of its deal with Greece in which the country promised to take part in a new bailout for Athens in return for collateral.

Greek banks agreed in February to provide collateral worth 880 million euros ($1.2 billion) to Finland in the form of cash and highly-rated assets, a banking source told Reuters in February. Details of the deal have been classified.

“Despite Greece’s wishes, a document concerning the Finnish state’s liabilities and responsibilities worth billions cannot be kept secret, according to Finnish laws,” Finns Party lawmaker Pirkko Ruohonen-Lerner said in an open letter to Finland’s finance ministry on Wednesday.

Some other opposition lawmakers made similar demands on Wednesday.

The Finns Party has been putting pressure on the government, led by the conservative National Coalition Party, to take a stricter stance on European bailouts.

Greece had demanded the deal not be made public to avoid naming the banks participating in the collateral deal. A source told Reuters that the banks were National Bank, Alpha , Eurobank and Piraeus.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.