Finnish industry output falls 2 pct in January
March 10, 2016

Finnish industry output falls 2 pct in January

HELSINKI, March 10 (Reuters) - Finnish industrial production fell 2.0 percent in January from a year ago, Statistics Finland (SF) data showed on Thursday.

New manufacturing orders in the month declined by 1.8 percent from a year earlier due to weak demand for sectors including paper and chemicals.

Earlier this week, Finnish customs said exports dropped 10 percent in January.

The Finnish economy has flatlined for four years due to a string of internal and external setbacks, including high labour costs, the decline of Nokia’s former phone business and a recession in neighbouring Russia. (Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom, editing by Terje Solsvik)

