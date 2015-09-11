FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Finland's paper workers to protest labour reforms - media report
September 11, 2015 / 11:36 AM / 2 years ago

Finland's paper workers to protest labour reforms - media report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HELSINKI, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Finland’s paper mills will shut down for a day next Friday in protest at the centre-right government’s labour reform plans, Helsingin Sanomat daily said in its online edition.

Most of Finland’s paper mills are owned by UPM-Kymmene and Stora Enso.

The government this week presented labour market reforms that included reductions in holidays and the amount of extra pay, a move that trade unions said went against Finland’s traditional consensus politics. (Reporting by Jussi Rosendahl; editing by David Clarke)

