Euro zone in very dangerous situation-Finnish premier tells paper
July 11, 2012 / 3:56 AM / 5 years ago

Euro zone in very dangerous situation-Finnish premier tells paper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HELSINKI, July 11 (Reuters) - The euro zone is in its most dangerous situation in more than two years, Finnish Prime Minister Jyrki Katainen was quoted as saying on Wednesday.

“This situation is dangerous, very dangerous,” Katainen said in an interview with Finland’s biggest daily, Helsingin Sanomat.

He added that the last time the euro zone’s situation was so critical was in May 2010, when Greece was near collapse for the first time.

Katainen said it was very difficult to imagine what kind of chaos there would be if the euro area were to collapse.

“But we are not working for the break-up of the euro, but to preserve it and Finland’s euro zone membership every day,” he said.

