Finnish PM says banking union to take time
September 20, 2012 / 9:11 AM / 5 years ago

Finnish PM says banking union to take time

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HELSINKI, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Finnish Prime Minister Jyrki Katainen said it will take time to create a European banking union, after a proposal last week outlined plans to make the European Central Bank the main supervisor for all euro zone banks.

“Rather large fundamental issues are still under consideration, so the target will be challenging if it is to be ready by the end of the year,” he said in a seminar on Thursday.

He also said he saw no point in issuing common euro zone bonds, and that any bailout package would be better if decided unanimously rather than by majority vote.

Reporting by Jussi Rosendahl

