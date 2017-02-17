HELSINKI Feb 17 Finland's parliament on Friday
voted down a citizens' petition demanding a repeal to a law that
will allow same-sex marriages, securing the future of the law
that will come into force next month.
In the vote, 120 members of parliament were opposed to the
petition, while 48 supported it.
The law, which was passed in 2014 by the previous
parliament, will end the distinction between same-sex unions and
heterosexual marriages, giving same-sex couples equal rights to
adopt children and share a surname.
Finland has been the only country in the Nordic region not
yet to recognise same-sex marriage, although gay couples have
been able to enter into registered partnerships since 2002.
