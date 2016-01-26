Finnish post office plans to cut up to 860 jobs

HELSINKI, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Finland’s state-owned mail and delivery company Posti Group plans to cut up to 860 jobs after a fall in mail delivery volumes, it said on Tuesday.

Posti, seen as a potential privatisation candidate, is facing increasing competition in parcel delivery from DHL and UPS while digital messaging and media has resulted in a drop of delivered letters and magazines.

The company said the fall in delivery volumes cut its sales by 75 million euros ($81 million) last year, with a similar loss of revenue expected this year.

“Digitalisation has already reduced overall delivery volumes to the level of the 1960s ... we must adapt and reform our operations to ensure that Posti will maintain its financial capability to build new business,” CEO Heikki Malinen said.

Posti cut more than 300 jobs last year and sold its loss-making Scandinavian freight delivery business to Denmark’s NTG.

Its operations were disrupted for days in November as employees went on strike in protest against the company’s plans to make collective agreements more flexible and to hire more non-union temporary workers.

Posti has been tipped for privatisation by the centre-right government as it looks to sell state-owned companies to finance projects aimed at boosting economic growth.

Posti employs more than 21,000 people. ($1 = 0.9218 euros) (Reporting by Jussi Rosendahl; Editing by David Goodman)