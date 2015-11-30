FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Finnish postal strike ends after deal - unions
November 30, 2015 / 1:14 PM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Finnish postal strike ends after deal - unions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds sympathy strike cancellation, government plan to cut benefits)

HELSINKI, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Workers at Finland’s state-owned mail company Posti have called off a strike after reaching a deal with managers on Monday, unions representing both sides said.

The deal means that supportive strikes by other unions involved in handling mail and freight that threatened to halt exports from Tuesday will be called off too, post and logistics union PAU said.

Staff at Posti started a series of strikes on Nov. 19 in protest at Posti’s plan to make collective agreements more flexible and to hire more non-union temporary agency workers. (Reporting by Jussi Rosendahl; Editing by Greg Mahlich)

