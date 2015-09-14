Finnish unions to shut schools, halt transport for demonstration against cuts

HELSINKI, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Finland’s railways and buses will stop running and many schools will close on Friday as employees join a two-hour mass demonstration against government cuts aimed at making the economy more competitive.

Unions representing pilots, flight attendants and air traffic controllers said on Monday that they too would join the two-hour protest in the Finnish capital, disrupting flights and airport services.

Prime Minister Juha Sipila announced last week that his centre-right government plans to reduce annual leave for public sector workers, scrap two bank holidays and make the first day of sick leave unpaid. Extra pay for working on Sundays will also be reduced.

Finland once prided itself on its competitive economy, but it has sunk into recession as major businesses such as Nokia’s have floundered along with exports to Russia. The three trade union federations, whose members include train drivers, paper industry workers, teachers and law enforcement officials, are organising a demonstration against Sipila’s policies, which they say will worsen working conditions and undermine the unions’ right to collective agreements.

“The government proposals will have unexpected consequences for the whole Finnish society”, said Lauri Lyly, the head of the blue-collar union SAK.

Sipila has said the proposed changes would lower unit labour costs by 5 percent and boost Finland’s competitiveness, which has fallen far behind that of Sweden and Germany.

Finland’s economy has contracted for three years and was the only one in the European Union to shrink in the second quarter of 2015. Unemployment rate has increased steadily since 2012 and stood at 9.6 percent in July.

The planned demonstration, which will close harbours and paper mills, has drawn the ire of industry organisations, which estimate that export businesses will lose about 100 million euros ($115 million).

Ann Selin, who has urged members of her service workers’ union PAM to join the protest, said the government’s measures will disproportionately hit low-paid workers in retail and healthcare, many of them women, and do little to create more jobs. ($1 = 0.8845 euros) (Reporting by Anna Ercanbrack; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)