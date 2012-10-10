Rautaruukki plans temporary layoffs of 150 workers

HELSINKI, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Steel maker Rautaruukki said on Wednesday it plans temporary layoffs of around 150 engineering staff in western Finland due to weaker demand.

Rautaruukki said it will begin negotiations with staff over 90-day layoffs which it plans to implement this year through early next year.

In September, the company warned it would post an annual operating loss and said it would cut around 250 jobs as economic uncertainty and lower prices were weighing on its sales. (Reporting by Terhi Kinnunen)