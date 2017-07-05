(Adds background, government statement)
HELSINKI, July 5 The Finnish government will
implement health and local government reforms in January 2020,
Prime Minister Juha Sipila wrote on Twitter on Wednesday,
effectively announcing a one-year delay to the centre-right
government's key reform.
The reforms are a cornerstone of Sipila's plan to balance
Finland's public finances and boost the economy after a decade
of stagnation. The reform aims to curb future health care costs
by around 3 billion euros ($3.1 billion) as Finland struggles
with an ageing population.
But a parliamentary committee said last week that some of
the government's proposal to boost competition between public
and private service providers breached Finland's constitution,
and that implementing the changes in January 2019 was
unrealistic.
The government said in a statement it will bring an amended
proposal to parliament and will also draft a new bill that
provides patients with new options for choosing between private
and public services providers.
The reform will establish 18 new counties and move
responsibility for the provision of services to new health care
regions, from more than 300 local governments at present.
Overall, the government plans to find savings worth 10
billion euros to balance public finances over the long term.
(Reporting by Tuomas Forsell; Editing by Toby Chopra)