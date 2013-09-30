Finnish restaurant firm Restamax plans share sale - report

HELSINKI, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Finnish restaurant and cafe company Restamax plans to sell shares to the public later this year, its chairman was quoted as saying on Monday.

Restamax board chairman Timo Laine told business daily Kauppalehti that the listing of the company on Helsinki bourse was almost certain and may take place in November.

The company, which has about 60 restaurants and around 61 million euros ($82.6 million) in annual sales, aims to raise 21-23 million euros through an initial public offering (IPO).

The listing would mark the one of the first fully fledged IPOs on the Helsinki Stock Exchange since the financial crisis, which has in recent years seen only listings of companies spun off from others or dual-listings.

Real estate investment trust Orava Asuntorahasto also plans to list its shares on the market this autumn. ($1 = 0.7385 euros) (Reporting by Terhi Kinnunen; Editing by Louise Heavens)