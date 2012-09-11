FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Finnish restaurant a limestone mine "pop down"
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
September 11, 2012 / 1:05 PM / in 5 years

Finnish restaurant a limestone mine "pop down"

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LOHJA, Finland, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Finns this week opened the ultimate underground restaurant with a four-course menu including escargot flambeed in Pernod.

Popular Helsinki restaurant Muru set up a temporary eatery some 80 metres below ground in a limestone mine in the southern Finnish town of Lohja.

Inspired by “pop-up” shops and restaurants, an urban trend of enterprising cooks and retailers setting up temporary shops in unusual spots, Muru calls its 10 night-only experiment a “pop down” restaurant.

“The main theme with the menu was Element Earth,” said chef Timo Linnanmaki.

In addition to the escargot served with fennel risotto, the 128-euro ($160) menu features smoked vendace in lemon oil, roasted veal tenderloin and hanger steak simmered in herb stock.

The mine is also the location for a laboratory of the elevator firm Kone, and diners are invited to don helmets and protection jackets for a tour down a 350-metre elevator shaft into the mine.

Tables have already sold out for the event, part of a series of programmes related to Helsinki’s designation as this year’s World Design Capital.

$1 = 0.7821 euros Reporting by Attila Cser, writing by Jussi Rosendahl

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.