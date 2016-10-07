FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Finland flags second airspace violation by Russian jets
October 7, 2016 / 6:55 AM / a year ago

Finland flags second airspace violation by Russian jets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HELSINKI, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Finland's defence ministry said on Friday it detected a suspected violation of Finnish airspace by a Russian fighter jet, the second in less than 24 hours.

The ministry said it scrambled jets late on Thursday to identify the SU-27 fighter over the Baltic Sea.

It previously announced a similar suspected incursion involving a different Russian fighter earlier on Thursday, which it said lasted about a minute.

"Russian air activity over Baltic Sea has been high on Thursday," the ministry said in a statement.

The Finnish border guard is investigating the incidents, it said. (Reporting by Tuomas Forsell, editing by Jussi Rosendahl and John Stonestreet)

