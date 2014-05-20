FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Finland's Sampo buys a stake in Aktia bank
May 20, 2014

Finland's Sampo buys a stake in Aktia bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HELSINKI, May 20 (Reuters) - Small Finnish bank Aktia said on Tuesday that investment and insurance group Sampo had bought a 6-percent stake in it.

Sampo, which also owns large stakes in Nordea, the biggest bank in the Nordics, as well as Danish insurer Topdanmark, now holds about 6 percent of Aktia stocks and 0.9 percent of its voting rights.

In Tuesday’s transactions, Life Annuity Institution Hereditas cut its stake in Aktia to 3 percent of shares and 9.3 percent of votes, while Svenska Litteratursallskapet i Finland lifted its holding to 7.9 percent of stocks and 4.6 percent of votes. (Reporting By Jussi Rosendahl; Editing by Pravin Char)

