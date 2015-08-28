FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Santa Claus spared bankruptcy
August 28, 2015

Santa Claus spared bankruptcy

Jussi Rosendahl

1 Min Read

HELSINKI (Reuters) - Finland’s Santa Claus Office has avoided bankruptcy thanks to the help of a new owner.

Lapland Safaris Group said it had bought a majority of shares in Dianordia Oy, the company behind the Santa’s office attraction in Lapland, and cleared its tax bill.

“With this arrangement we want to ensure that the story of Santa Claus will continue,” said Jyrki Niva, the managing director of Lapland Safaris, which organises reindeer and snowmobile safaris.

Santa Claus Office last week said it had just days left to avoid closure over its 200,000 euro ($225,000) tax bill. The problems stemmed from a drop in visits from recession-hit Russians, once its best customers.

The attraction, which offers a year-round chance to be photographed with Santa in exchange for a fee, is one of several Christmas-themed businesses in Lapland, northern Finland.

It had some 300,000 visitors last year and revenues of about 2 million euros. ($1 = 0.8875 euros)

