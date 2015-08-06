FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Finnish retailer S Group sales drop as economy weakness bites
August 6, 2015 / 9:50 AM / 2 years ago

Finnish retailer S Group sales drop as economy weakness bites

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* H1 group sales down 4 pct at 5.2 billion euros

* Grocery sales volume up, revenue down 0.9 pct

* Op profit up 18 percent to 73 million euros

HELSINKI, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Finland’s largest retailer, cooperative S Group, said sales had declined 4 percent in the first half, marking the impact of tough price competition and weak consumer demand in the sputtering economy.

Total sales of the group, whose wide span of interests from groceries, hypermarkets, hotels and restaurants to a bank make it an indicator of the economy as a whole, dropped to 5.2 billion euros ($5.7 billion).

Grocery sales volume rose but revenue fell 0.9 percent to about 3.2 billion euros, due to lower prices.

S Group, which controlled more than 45 percent of Finland’s grocery sales last year, along with its biggest rival Kesko early this year kicked off price campaigns in bids to counter weak demand in the shrinking Finnish economy.

Finland’s gross domestic product (GDP) fell 1.2 percent year-on-year in May, following a revised 0.2 percent decrease in April. The economy has contracted for three years in a row.

Kesko last month said quarterly underlying earnings rose less than expected, also blaming tough price competition and weak demand.

S Group has responded to the difficult conditions with job reductions and other cost cuts, helping operating profit to increase 18 percent in the first half to 73 million euros.

Last year, the company put on hold plans to set up more hypermarkets in Russia due to the Ukraine crisis. ($1 = 0.9181 euros) (Reporting by Jussi Rosendahl; Editing by David Holmes)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
