Finland's investment arm ups stakes in Metso, Outotec

HELSINKI, March 4 (Reuters) - Solidium, the Finnish state’s investment arm, on Wednesday said it had recently raised its stakes in engineering group Metso and mining technology firm Outotec, while it has sold shares in steel maker Outokumpu.

Its holdings in Metso and Outotec increased to 12.1 percent from 11.7 percent and to 12.4 percent from 11.0 percent, respectively, it said. Its share in Outokumpu fell to 27.3 percent from 29.8 percent.

Solidium also said it would pay an extra dividend of 440 million euros ($489.50 million) to the state of Finland following its previously announced sale of shares in TeliaSonera . ($1 = 0.8989 euros) (Reporting By Jussi Rosendahl. Editing by Jane Merriman)