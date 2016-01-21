Finnish govt fund Solidium finished buying Metso, Outotec shares

HELSINKI, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Finnish state investment firm Solidium has finished increasing its stakes in engineering company Metso and mining technology firm Outotec , both hit by the slump in the mining sector, the head of the fund said on Thursday.

Solidium, set up in 2008, aims to strengthen its long-term ownership in companies seen nationally important while ensuring that the state’s investments are separate from daily politics.

Solidium increased its stakes to 14.7 percent in both firms by the end of December, up from 11.7 percent in Metso and 11.0 percent in Outotec a year earlier.

“We are happy with the current levels,” Solidium Managing Director Kari Jarvinen told Reuters. “Now we are pretty close to a level which is natural for us in these companies.”

Metso in 2014 had rejected a tie-up proposal from Britain’s Weir Group, and media reports suggested that Weir had also been weighing a bid for Outotec.

“We believe that these are interesting companies for Finland ... and they both operate in sectors which will be interesting in the long run,” Jarvinen said.

Shares in Metso and Outotec have fallen 32 and 48 percent respectively in the past six months as demand for their mining equipment and technology has decreased amid a global drop in commodity prices.

In a separate Solidium deal, Jarvinen said that Talvivaara Mining Company, a listed firm going through debt restructuring, could still play a role in its former nickel mine, which was taken over by the state last year.

Talvivaara’s shares have been suspended since 2014 following a drop in nickel prices, production disruptions and environmental problems at the mine in northern Finland.

A new state-owned company Terrafame took over the mining assets and restarted it last year.

“The main thing for (parent) Talvivaara is to help Terrafame in any possible way,” Jarvinen, a member of the board in the parent company, said.

He also questioned whether Talvivaara could help finance Terrafame in the future.

Talvivaara shares are owned mainly by Solidium and about 80,000 Finnish retail investors.