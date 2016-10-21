FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Finland's Solidium says CEO to step down
October 21, 2016 / 9:50 AM / 10 months ago

Finland's Solidium says CEO to step down

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HELSINKI, Oct 21 (Reuters) - The Finnish government's investment holding company Solidium's managing director Kari Jarvinen will leave his position, the company said in a statement on Friday.

Jarvinen will continue as the operative managing director until January 31, 2017. The company said it will start a search for his successor.

Finland founded Solidium in 2008 to manage the state's minority shareholdings in 12 listed firms. Jarvinen held the position of managing director from the beginning of its operations in 2009.

The company said the board and Jarvinen had agreed the change on mutual terms.

"The Ministerial Committee on Economic Policy has in September approved the new Guidelines of Solidium. A new strategy will be formulated for Solidium. At this moment it is natural to change the Managing Director" Chairman of the Board, Harri Sailas, said in a statement. (Reporting by Tuomas Forsell, editing by Terje Solsvik)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
