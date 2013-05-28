Finland's S-Pankki to buy financial group FIM

HELSINKI, May 28 (Reuters) - Finnish S-Pankki has agreed to buy financial group FIM to expand in asset management, the company said.

S-Pankki will buy 51 percent in FIM and the rest in early 2016, the companies said. The value of the acquisition was not disclosed.

S-Pankki said it aims to become one of the biggest mutual fund companies in Finland by the end of the decade. FIM at the end of 2012 managed assets worth 2.2 billion euros ($2.85 billion).

The deal requires authority approval.

The bank, founded in 2007, is owned by Finland’s biggest retailer S-Group, which consists of cooperatives.

FIM listed on the Helsinki bourse in 2006 but was bought out the following year by Iceland’s Glitnir for 341 million euros.

Glitnir collapsed in late 2008 with Landsbanki and Kaupthing when the global credit crunch hit Iceland’s banking sector, and FIM was bought out by its management. ($1 = 0.7729 euros) (Reporting by Terhi Kinnunen; editing by Jason Neely)