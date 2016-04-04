FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CEO of Finnish retailer Stockmann to leave company
April 4, 2016

CEO of Finnish retailer Stockmann to leave company

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HELSINKI, April 4 (Reuters) - Stockmann, the Finnish fashion and department store group, said on Monday its Chief Executive Per Thelin would step down, with immediate effect.

Stockmann is restructuring its business and pulled out of the Russian market last year. It expects a small profit in 2016.

Stockmann said it has started a search for Thelin’s successor. Chief Financial Officer Lauri Veijalainen will act as temporary CEO.

The loss making Finish retailer named Thelin CEO in October 2014.

Stockmann shares were up 2.18 percent to 6.80 euros at 07.02 GMT. (Reporting by Tuomas Forsell. Editing by Jane Merriman)

