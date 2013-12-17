FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Talvivaara wins court approval on debt restructuring
Sections
Featured
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
Sports
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
U.S.
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
Turkey threatens retaliation after Iraqi Kurdish independence vote
Iraq
Turkey threatens retaliation after Iraqi Kurdish independence vote
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Bankruptcy News
December 17, 2013 / 8:52 AM / 4 years ago

Talvivaara wins court approval on debt restructuring

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HELSINKI, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Talvivaara won court approval to restructure the entire company’s debt, allowing the nickel miner to continue production and helping it fend off bankruptcy.

Talvivaara, hurt by falling nickel prices and chronic production problems, was waiting for court approval to include the debt of a subsidiary, Talvivaara Sotkamo, in its reorganisation plans.

“With the reorganisation process now beginning, we can also continue our metals production, which re-commenced last week after a one month stoppage of our metals recovery plant,” Chief Executive Pekka Pera said in a statement on Tuesday.

Reporting by Helsinki newsroom; Editing by Louise Heavens

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.