FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Finnish miner Talvivaara's uranium permit delayed -report
Sections
Featured
Australians give up 51,000 illegal guns
Gun control
Australians give up 51,000 illegal guns
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 8, 2012 / 8:57 AM / 5 years ago

Finnish miner Talvivaara's uranium permit delayed -report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HELSINKI, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Finnish miner Talvivaara will have to wait longer than expected for an environmental permit to extract uranium at its mine in eastern Finland, news agency STT reported on Monday, raising the risk of delays to its production plans.

The report said Talvivaara will need to wait until early next year for the permit, although the local agency had previously said it would decide on the permits this year.

The process has been slowed down by 150 appeals from citizens and non-governmental organisations, the report said.

Talvivaara’s Sotkamo mine mainly produces nickel and zinc, but it had applied for permission to extract uranium, a by-product.

The company has estimated its annual production could be around 350 tonnes of uranium metal, and has agreed to sell uranium to Canadian producer Cameco.

Local authorities and Talvivaara officials were not immediately available for comment.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.