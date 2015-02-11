FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Finland's Solidium sells 4.6 pct stake in TeliaSonera
February 11, 2015 / 7:51 AM / 3 years ago

Finland's Solidium sells 4.6 pct stake in TeliaSonera

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 11 (Reuters) - Finland’s state investment arm Solidium Oy on Wednesday said it had sold a 4.6 percent stake in Swedish telecoms firm TeliaSonera at a small discount to Tuesday’s closing share price.

The 200 million shares were sold at 51 Swedish crowns each, 2.9 percent below the 52.5 crowns closing price in Stockholm.

Solidium’s remaining stake in TeliaSonera represents 3.2 percent of the company’s shares following the bookbuilding offering to international and Nordic institutional investors.

Due to strong investor demand, the size of the offering was raised to 200 million shares from an original 175 million.

Solidium’s stake in TeliaSonera was created from a merger of national Swedish and Finnish telecoms firms Telia and Sonera in 2002. The investment firm has gradually been cutting its stake in TeliaSonera during the past couple of years. (Reporting by Olof Swahnberg, editing by Terje Solsvik)

