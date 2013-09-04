Finnish state fund says to trim TeliaSonera stake

HELSINKI, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Finland’s state investment fund Solidium announced that it will trim its stake in telecoms operator TeliaSonera to 10 percent from a current 11.7 percent, saying it had opened books for an equity offering on Wednesday.

Reuters last month reported a senior Finnish lawmaker as saying the government will likely trim its stake in TeliaSonera, and possibly insurance and investment group Sampo, amid efforts to bolster its coffers.

Solidium said Deutsche Bank was lead manager and bookrunner for the offering, and that results will be announced around Thursday. (Reporting by Ritsuko Ando and Terhi Kinnunen; editing by David Evans)