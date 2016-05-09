FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Communications Equipment
May 9, 2016 / 6:10 AM / a year ago

Finnish exports drop 10 percent in March

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HELSINKI, May 9 (Reuters) - Finnish exports fell 10 percent in March from a year earlier to about 4.4 billion euros ($5.01 billion), preliminary data from the National Customs Board showed on Monday.

Finland’s monthly trade balance showed a deficit of 265 million euros. Exports from January to March were down 8 percent.

The Finnish economy grew 0.5 percent last year after three years of recession due to a string of troubles, including high labour costs, the decline of Nokia’s former phone business and a recession in neighbouring Russia.

$1 = 0.8774 euros Reporting by Tuomas Forsell; Editing by Daniel Dickson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
