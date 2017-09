HELSINKI, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Finland’s state treasury said it issued 4.0 billion euros ($5.4 billion) of a five-year bond with a coupon of 1.125 percent and yield of 1.18 percent.

The following are terms and conditions:

Issue amount: EUR 4 billion Pricing date: 28 August 2013 Payment date: 4 September 2013 Coupon: 1.125% Maturity: 15 September 2018 Price: 99.733 Yield: 1.180% ISIN Code: FI4000068663 ($1 = 0.7466 euros) (Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom; Editing by John Stonestreet)