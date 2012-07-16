FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Finland's Olkiluoto 3 reactor delayed again, not ready in 2014
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Trump seeks immigration crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
Trump seeks immigration crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
July 16, 2012 / 11:52 AM / in 5 years

Finland's Olkiluoto 3 reactor delayed again, not ready in 2014

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HELSINKI, July 16 (Reuters) - Finnish utility Teollisuuden Voima (TVO) announced a new delay to its Olkiluoto 3 nuclear reactor, saying it will not be ready for regular electricity production in 2014.

TVO has repeatedly pushed back the schedule for Finland’s fifth nuclear reactor. It said on Monday that its automation system engineering and installation works were running behind schedule.

It said the delay was based on the information submitted by the Areva-Siemens consortium , which is building the reactor. (Reporting by Terhi Kinnunen)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.