#Credit Markets
June 13, 2012 / 11:41 AM / 5 years ago

Finnish fin min opposes joint liability bank union

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HELSINKI, June 13 (Reuters) - Finland’s finance minister said the country could not accept a European banking union that requires joint liability, despite a push for more financial integration in the region.

“A banking union based on joint liability, Finland cannot accept,” Finance Minister Jutta Urpilainen said in parliament on Wednesday. “The European banking authority EBA should still be given stronger means than it has now to enable it to make sure national surveillance is efficient.”

She also said the government did not agree with the idea of issuing common euro bonds, but would review its stance on project bonds after a pilot programme. (Reporting by Terhi Kinnunen)

