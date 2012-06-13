FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Finnish fin min opposes joint liability bank union
June 13, 2012 / 1:06 PM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-Finnish fin min opposes joint liability bank union

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Finland against joint liability and euro bonds

* Finland to review stance on project bonds later (Adds quotes, background on Finland’s credit rating)

HELSINKI, June 13 (Reuters) - Finland’s finance minister said on Wednesday the country could not accept a European banking union that requires joint liability, despite a push for more financial integration to fight the region’s debt crisis.

Jutta Urpilainen said in parliament, however, that Finland supported greater surveillance of the banking sector.

“The European banking authority, EBA, should still be given stronger means than it has now to enable it to make sure national surveillance is efficient.”

She also said the government did not agree with the idea of issuing common euro bonds, but would review its stance on project bonds after a pilot programme.

Finland is among just four euro zone countries that has maintained AAA sovereign credit ratings through the bloc’s debt crisis.

While its government has accepted a weekend rescue deal for Spanish banks, the country has generally taken a tough line on bailouts.

Earlier this year, Finland negotiated a deal with Greece that secured collateral in return for participation in a second bailout package for Athens.

Urpilainen reiterated that Finland will demand collateral from Spain as well if the rescue plan for banks will use the temporary bailout mechanism, the European Financial Stability Fund. (Reporting by Terhi Kinnunen. Editing by Jeremy Gaunt.)

