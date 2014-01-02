UPDATE 1-Finnish paper machine maker Valmet debuts at 7.20 euros

(Adds CEO comment, background, updates shares)

HELSINKI, Jan 2 (Reuters) - Finnish paper machine maker Valmet, spun off from engineering group Metso , debuted on the Helsinki bourse at 7.20 euros on Thursday, higher than some analysts’ targets despite worries about weak demand for paper.

Analyst forecasts for shares in Valmet, a leading world player in paper and pulp machines, had ranged from 4.3 to 8 euros, with an average of 6.1 euros, according to a survey compiled by Vara Research.

The shares - which had been distributed by Metso to its existing shareholders - traded at around 6.80 euros by 0850 GMT.

The rise of digital media has hit paper consumption in developed countries and the market for graphic paper machines has roughly halved in the past couple of years. Valmet warned last month that its second-half earnings would be significantly lower than in the first half.

Valmet Chief Executive Pasi Laine said the company plans to focus more on machines that make other products, such as tissue, packaging board and pulp, which are in demand in emerging markets.

“The market situation remains challenging for many of our business areas. But the demerger was a strategic decision in which two strong companies were created to serve their own clients,” he said.

Valmet has also said it plans to cut 100 million euros of annual costs by laying off around 1,400 employees, or 12 percent of its total staff, mostly in Finland.

Helsinki-based Inderes Equity Research estimated the company, a rival to Austria-based Andritz and Germany’s Voith, to be worth around 850 million euros ($1.2 billion), or 5.7 euros per share, and warned that demand for paper machines would remain weak for years.

“In general, the outlook is sluggish and while the general attitude towards large capital expenditure investments is as negative as it currently is, large projects are slim to none,” analysts at Inderes said in a note to clients.

The spinoff, approved by Metso shareholders in October, was aimed at helping Valmet and Metso focus on their different businesses. Metso, which makes mining and construction equipment, is struggling to cope with a fall in spending by mining companies. ($1 = 0.7257 euros) (Reporting by Jussi Rosendahl; Editing by David Holmes)