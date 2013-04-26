FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Finnish Varma trims fixed income, warns of low rate "trap"
#Credit Markets
April 26, 2013 / 10:47 AM / 4 years ago

Finnish Varma trims fixed income, warns of low rate "trap"

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HELSINKI, April 26 (Reuters) - Finnish pension fund Varma trimmed its fixed income investments in favour of equities in the first quarter to secure higher returns, and warned the euro zone was falling into a “trap” of low interest rates.

Varma, which had a total of 36.2 billion euros ($47.08 billion) in investments at the end of March, cut its investment in fixed income by 5 percentage points to 31 percent, while increasing allocation in equities by the same to 39 percent.

Return on investments in the first quarter was 3.4 percent, boosted by a 7.6 percent return in equities. Return on fixed-income investments was 0.6 percent, with the return on government bonds and money-market investments near zero.

“The euro zone faces being caught in a trap of low interest rates and growth, similar to Japan,” Varma’s executive vice president Risto Murto said in a statement.

Another Finnish pension fund, Ilmarinen, also said earlier this week that it was shifting its investments into equities from fixed income. ($1 = 0.7689 euros) (Reporting by Ritsuko Ando; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)

