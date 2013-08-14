FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Finland's Varma boosts equities weighting for higher returns
August 14, 2013 / 8:27 AM / in 4 years

Finland's Varma boosts equities weighting for higher returns

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HELSINKI, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Finnish pension fund Varma shifted more of its investment into equities in the second quarter, seeking higher returns amid low interest yields.

Varma, which is the largest private investor in Finland with a total of 36 billion euros ($47.65 billion) in investment assets at the end of June, said it raised the portion of equities in its portfolio to 36 percent from 30 percent in the first quarter.

Equities yielded 7.1 percent returns, it said, while fixed income investments yielded just 0.2 percent.

Its total return on investments for the first six months of 2013 was 3.2 percent, it said.

$1 = 0.7555 euros Reporting by Ritsuko Ando; editing by James Jukwey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
