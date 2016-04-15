FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Nokia chairman, Skype founder invest in Finnish food delivery startup
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
April 15, 2016 / 9:45 AM / a year ago

Nokia chairman, Skype founder invest in Finnish food delivery startup

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HELSINKI, April 15 (Reuters) - Finnish food ordering startup Wolt on Friday announced it had raised $11 million of new funding from investors including Nokia Chairman Risto Siilasmaa and Niklas Zennstrom, the founder of video chat service Skype.

The lead investor of the fund raising round was EQT Ventures, and other shareholders included Ilkka Paananen, the CEO of mobile games firm Supercell.

Kees Koolen, former CEO of Booking.com and a co-founder of EQT Ventures, will join Wolt’s board of directors.

Wolt joins a string of recently-founded companies in the food delivery market, including Berlin-based Delivery Hero, valued at about $3 billion, and Britain’s Deliveroo.

Users of Wolt’s mobile app can order home-delivered food and follow the delivery updates on a Uber-style map. About 400 restaurants and 100,000 users have signed up in Finland, and on Friday the company launched in Stockholm.

“We are looking to expand to other countries, starting with the Nordic region,” Wolt CEO Miki Kuusi said. (Reporting by Jussi Rosendahl; editing by David Clarke)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.