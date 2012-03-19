FINMA vice-chair Maechler to step down in September

ZURICH, March 19 (Reuters) - Swiss financial regulator FINMA said on Monday vice-chairman Monica Maechler will step down on Sept. 30 to pursue undisclosed, outside ventures.

The 55-year-old Maechler, who declined to comment on her plans, was the third board member after Daniel Zuberbuehler and Sabine Kilgus to leave the regulator in recent months.

“After being active in supervision for more than five years, the time has now come for me to take on new challenges,” said Maechler, a former Zurich Financial Services lawyer who switched to the regulatory side in 2007.

The government, which said it will name a vice-chairman to replace Maechler at a later stage, is not required to fill the board seat, and may choose to appoint one of its other eight board members, who include the former head of the Committee of European Securities Regulators Eddy Wymeersch, as vice-chairman. (Reporting By Katharina Bart; Editing by Dan Lalor)