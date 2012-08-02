Tighter control of Swiss insurers' cash positions sought

ZURICH, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Switzerland’s financial regulator FINMA is seeking to tighten control of insurers’ cash positions, saying existing rules have shown the need for reform.

The watchdog on Thursday sent into consultation a draft proposing insurers report their liquidity and other aspects of their risk management, part of a slew of new capital and solvency measures.

“Alongside capital management, liquidity management provides a holistic view of capital strength and is a central element of financial corporate governance,” FINMA said in a statement.

“It means the ability of a company to meet due payment obligations in full and in time.”

Switzerland’s insurers are grappling with tougher solvency requirements, or rules which lay out higher minimum capital threshholds. Solvency ratios represent the ability of insurers to meet future claims.

The FINMA draft is in consultation until Oct. 2.