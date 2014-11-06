Finmeccanica to present new business plan in January - CEO

MILAN, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Finmeccanica will present to the market its new business plan at the end of January following board approval the same month, Chief Executive Mauro Moretti said on Thursday.

Speaking on a conference call on its nine-month results, Moretti said Finmeccanica had given bidders for its rail assets a Nov. 17 deadline to present their offers.

The sale of its rail assets is part of a plan to turnaround the heavily indebted company and could clear the way for refocusing its strategy on its core aerospace and defence business. (Reporting by Danilo Masoni; editing by Agnieszka Flak)