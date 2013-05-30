FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Finmeccanica to return to profit in 2013 - CEO
May 30, 2013 / 12:30 PM / in 4 years

Finmeccanica to return to profit in 2013 - CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME , May 30 (Reuters) - Finmeccanica is confident it will return to profit in 2013 after two years in the red, its chief executive, Alessandro Pansa, said at the company’s annual shareholders meeting on Thursday.

The state-controlled Italian defence group posted a net loss of 786 million euro in 2012, mainly because of a writedown of the value of its U.S. defence electronics unit DRS.

In 2011 its net loss was 2.3 billion euros.

Finmeccanica shareholders are meeting on Thursday to vote on the 2012 financial report. (Reporting By Paolo Biondi, writing by Danilo Masoni)

