Finmeccanica CEO says Westland Helicopters not for sale
Hackers breach U.S., European energy sector: Symantec
Hackers breach U.S., European energy sector: Symantec
Showdown over fuel rules
House approves plan to speed self-driving car deployment
#Market News
December 11, 2015 / 6:35 PM / 2 years ago

Finmeccanica CEO says Westland Helicopters not for sale

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Italy’s Finmeccanica has not received any offer for the British arm of its helicopter business AgustaWestland and does not plan to sell it anyway, the aerospace and defence group’s chief executive, Mauro Moretti, said on Friday.

“We didn’t have any request and, even if we had, we wouldn’t think of selling,” Moretti said.

British newspaper The Sunday Times said in a report this week that Boeing made a bid earlier this year to buy Westland but the approach was spurned.

“It is a strategic sector, it is core business ... It is a sector where we are investing, also in Britain,” Moretti said.

In 2001 Agusta and Westland were merged as a joint venture company by respective owners Finmeccanica and UK engineering group GKN and four years later Finmeccanica acquired GKN’s 50 percent stake. (Reporting by Antonella Cinelli; Writing by Francesca Landini; Editing by Greg Mahlich)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
