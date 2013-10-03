FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Finmeccanica to bag over 400 mln euros by yr-end from unit sale-source
October 3, 2013 / 5:59 PM / 4 years ago

Finmeccanica to bag over 400 mln euros by yr-end from unit sale-source

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MILAN, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Finmeccanica’s board will meet on Friday to decide on an offer from state-owned agency Cassa Depositi e Prestiti to buy a 80-90 percent stake in its power engineering unit Ansaldo Energia, a source familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

Finmeccanica could raise at least 400 million euros ($545 million) from the deal which could be finalised by the end of the year, the source said asking not to be named.

“Finmeccanica will not exit totally from Ansaldo Energia but will sell around 40-45 percent for an expected value of at least 400 million euros. The closing could be done by the end of the year,” the source said.

Ansaldo Energia, a Genoa-based company which produces power turbines, is 55 percent owned by Finmeccanica and the remaining 45 percent is owned by U.S. fund First Reserver.

The deal with CDP does not rule out that Doosan Heavy Industries, which was interested in Finmeccanica’s unit, buys a stake in Ansaldo Energia in the future as part of a partnership accord, the source added. ($1 = 0.7340 euros) (Reporting by Danilo Masoni; editing by Francesca Landini)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
