FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Two Chinese companies express interest for Finmeccanica units
Sections
Featured
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
BUSINESS
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Chinese Labor Unrest
February 28, 2014 / 3:01 PM / 4 years ago

Two Chinese companies express interest for Finmeccanica units

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Feb 28 (Reuters) - China CNR Corporation and Insigma have expressed interest in buying Finmeccanica’s rail unit Ansaldo STS and loss-making train manufacturer Ansaldo Breda, the Chinese companies said in an emailed statement on Friday.

The state-owned Italian group put its rail and other non-core assets up for sale more than two years ago in a bid to cut debt and focus on its core aerospace and defence businesses.

The statement, which gave no financial details, said Shanghai-listed CNR and Insigma aimed to invest and relaunch the Finmeccanica units, keeping job levels and manufacturing operations in Italy.

They added they did not rule out joining forces with an Italian partner in the possible acquisition. (Reporting by Danilo Masoni, editing by Silvia Aloisi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.