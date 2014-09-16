FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Finmeccanica receives four non-binding offers for railway units
September 16, 2014 / 6:45 AM / 3 years ago

Finmeccanica receives four non-binding offers for railway units

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Italian defence group Finmeccanica has received four non-binding offers for its railway units Ansaldo STS and AnsaldoBreda, a spokesman said on Tuesday, confirming comments made by the group’s CEO.

The bids come from Spain’s CAF, a consortium comprising China CNR Corporation and Insigma, Hitachi and Thales, the spokesman said, reiterating what CEO Mauro Moretti said late on Monday.

“I confirm the comments,” the spokesman said.

A source close to the matter said a board meeting would probably be held towards the end of September to decide which groups would be allowed to enter into exclusive talks to formulate binding offers. (Reporting by Stephen Jewkes; editing by Francesca Landini)

