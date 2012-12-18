FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Italy's Finmeccanica to vet offers for Ansaldo on Wednesday -CEO
December 18, 2012 / 11:57 AM / in 5 years

Italy's Finmeccanica to vet offers for Ansaldo on Wednesday -CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, Dec 18 (Reuters) - The board of state-owned defence group Finmeccanica on Wednesday will look at offers for its power engineering unit AnsaldoEnergia, but it is in no rush to get sell it at any cost, Chief Executive Officer Giuseppe Orsi said on Tuesday.

“I want a good sale, not a rushed one,” Orsi told reporters in Rome.

Italian state-controlled fund Fondo Strategico Italiano (FSI) has made a binding offer for a minority stake in AnsaldoEnergia, sources close to the matter said earlier on Tuesday.

Finmeccanica is seeking to sell non-strategic assets to reduce its debt. (Reporting by Paolo Biondi. Writing by Steve Scherer.)

