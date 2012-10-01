FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Finmeccanica unit AnsaldoEnergia draws state fund interest-sources
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
October 1, 2012 / 4:46 PM / 5 years ago

Finmeccanica unit AnsaldoEnergia draws state fund interest-sources

Paolo Biondi

2 Min Read

ROME, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Italian aerospace and defence group Finmeccanica has received an expression of interest for its AnsaldoEnergia unit from state-backed Fondo Strategico Italiano (FSI), two sources close to the matter said on Monday, confirming weekend reports.

FSI’s offer, which appears to be for the 55 percent stake in the company held by Finmeccanica, would be made together with a group of Italian businessmen, the sources said.

The letter of interest did not name possible partners, one of them said.

FSI declined to comment.

Reports of an offer from FSI emerged after last week sources said Siemens, Europe’s biggest engineering group, had emerged as favourite to buy AnsaldoEnergia.

One of the sources said on Monday that the group of Italian businessmen were unlikely to have financial strength to fund investments AnsaldoEnergia needs to remain competitive.

Finmeccanica chairman Giuseppe Orsi, already under pressure from a corruption probe, has promised to sell assets worth 1 billion euros in Italy’s No.2 industrial group by the end of the year.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.