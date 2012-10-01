Finmeccanica's AnsaldoBreda wins 210 mln euro deal

MILAN, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Finmeccanica said on Monday its AnsaldoBreda unit had won a contract worth 210 million euros ($271 million) to supply 30 metro trains for the Milan underground system.

The contract includes an option to supply a further 30 trains, according to a statement.

Loss-making AnsaldoBreda is among the activities that Finmeccanica is looking to sell to focus on defence and aerospace businesses and keep its investment grade rating.

AnsaldoBreda has attracted interest from Japan’s Hitachi . ($1 = 0.7749 euros) (Reporting By Danilo Masoni)