FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Finmeccanica's AnsaldoBreda wins 210 mln euro deal
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
October 1, 2012 / 5:46 PM / 5 years ago

Finmeccanica's AnsaldoBreda wins 210 mln euro deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Finmeccanica said on Monday its AnsaldoBreda unit had won a contract worth 210 million euros ($271 million) to supply 30 metro trains for the Milan underground system.

The contract includes an option to supply a further 30 trains, according to a statement.

Loss-making AnsaldoBreda is among the activities that Finmeccanica is looking to sell to focus on defence and aerospace businesses and keep its investment grade rating.

AnsaldoBreda has attracted interest from Japan’s Hitachi . ($1 = 0.7749 euros) (Reporting By Danilo Masoni)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.